Ducks pick up prediction to land No. 1 OT in 2024 class

In the 2022 class, the Oregon Ducks pulled of a late upset and landed the No. 1 offensive tackle in the recruiting cycle with a commitment from 5-star OT Josh Conerly, getting his signing over the USC Trojans.

A couple of cycles later, and it appears that they could be in line to do the same.

It has long been believed that the Ducks would ultimately be the landing spot for 5-star OT Brandon Baker, the No. 1 rated OT in the 2024 class. However, once Adrian Klemm left Eugene for a job with the New England Patriots, that confidence might have been thrown into doubt a little bit.

No more, though. Earlier this week, On3’s Chad Simmons logged a prediction for the Ducks to get Baker, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 player in the 2024 class.

On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction in favor of Oregon to land No. 1 OT Brandon Baker🦆 Intel (On3+): https://t.co/E0itFQrNHK pic.twitter.com/O87tqqu7Kf — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 31, 2023

Baker has made a number of trips to Oregon over the past couple of years, and will likely find his way to Eugene for an official visit over the coming months as well.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire