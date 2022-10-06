Ducks pick up prediction to land former Texas A&M 4-star DL commit after visit to Eugene
After a big recruiting weekend in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks are picking up a favorable prediction to land one of the top prospects who was in town for the game against Stanford on Saturday night.
According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen on Wednesday with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer.
Bowens would be a big addition to the Ducks if he did commit to Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Bowens ranks as the No. 227 player in the 2023 class, and the No. 34 DL.
Film
Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
TX
DL
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
DL
ESPN
4
80
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
90
TX
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9179
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Converse, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
265 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022
Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022
De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022