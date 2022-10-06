Ducks pick up prediction to land former Texas A&M 4-star DL commit after visit to Eugene

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

After a big recruiting weekend in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks are picking up a favorable prediction to land one of the top prospects who was in town for the game against Stanford on Saturday night.

According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen on Wednesday with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer.

Bowens would be a big addition to the Ducks if he did commit to Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Bowens ranks as the No. 227 player in the 2023 class, and the No. 34 DL.

Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

TX

DL

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

DL

ESPN

4

80

TX

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

90

TX

DL

247 Composite

4

0.9179

TX

DL

 

Vitals

Hometown

Converse, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

265 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022

  • Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022

  • De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022

