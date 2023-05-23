Ducks pick up prediction to land elite 4-star linebacker

The Oregon Ducks are among the hottest teams in the nation on the recruiting trail, and it doesn’t look like things are going to change any time soon.

While Dan Lanning and Co. picked up three blue-chip recruits over the weekend, they’re also being projected to land another top prospect in the coming months. On Monday afternoon, Oregon picked up a Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports analyst Greg Biggens to land 4-star LB Kamar Mothudi, one of the top LB prospects for the Ducks this cycle.

Mothudi is rated as the No. 17 LB and No. 173 overall player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Mothudi has visited Eugene before, and he is scheduled to take an official visit to Oregon later in June. It would not be a shock to see his commitment come not too long after that.

Kamar Mothudi’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 91 CA LB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9206 CA LB Rivals 4 5.8 CA LB ESPN 4 83 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 89 CA LB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 220 pounds Hometown Valley Village, California Projected Position Linebacker Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 11, 2023

Will take official visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire