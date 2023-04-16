Ducks pick up prediction to land commitment from USC WR Gary Bryant Jr.

It looks like some veteran playmaking could be on the way for the Oregon Ducks’ wide receiver room in the coming weeks or months.

After entering the transfer portal and making a round of visits, former USC Trojans WR Gary Bryant is set to make a decision about where he will transfer in the coming weeks or months. On Saturday afternoon, 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins put in a prediction for Bryant to end up in Eugene.

The Ducks have a handful of talented and experienced WRs, led by Troy Franklin, but outside of the top four guys — Franklin, Kris Hutson, Traeshon Holden, Tez Johnson — there isn’t a ton of depth at the position.

Adding Bryant to the mix could be big for Oregon, as he could provide instant production to the offense. We will see in the coming weeks when he decides to announce his final decision.

Gary Bryant Jr. Transfer Portal Profile

Crystal Ball Prediction

Collegiate Stats

USC Trojans

2022: 3 Games | 2 catches, 15 yards, 0 TD

2021: 10 Games | 44 catches, 579 yards, 7 TD

2020: 5 Games | 7 catches, 51 yards, 0 TD

Vitals

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 165 pounds Hometown Corona, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Ratings State 247Sports 4 96 CA WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9766 CA WR Rivals 4 6.0 CA WR ESPN 4 84 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 95.77 CA WR

Recruitment

Entered transfer portal on January 9, 2023

Visited Eugene on March 16. 2023

Has not set date for announcement yet

Highlights

