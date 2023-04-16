Ducks pick up prediction to land commitment from USC WR Gary Bryant Jr.

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

It looks like some veteran playmaking could be on the way for the Oregon Ducks’ wide receiver room in the coming weeks or months.

After entering the transfer portal and making a round of visits, former USC Trojans WR Gary Bryant is set to make a decision about where he will transfer in the coming weeks or months. On Saturday afternoon, 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins put in a prediction for Bryant to end up in Eugene.

The Ducks have a handful of talented and experienced WRs, led by Troy Franklin, but outside of the top four guys — Franklin, Kris Hutson, Traeshon Holden, Tez Johnson — there isn’t a ton of depth at the position.

Adding Bryant to the mix could be big for Oregon, as he could provide instant production to the offense. We will see in the coming weeks when he decides to announce his final decision.

Gary Bryant Jr. Transfer Portal Profile

Crystal Ball Prediction

Collegiate Stats

USC Trojans

2022: 3 Games | 2 catches, 15 yards, 0 TD

2021: 10 Games | 44 catches, 579 yards, 7 TD

2020: 5 Games | 7 catches, 51 yards, 0 TD

Vitals

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

165 pounds

Hometown

Corona, California

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2020

 

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Ratings

State

247Sports

4

96

CA

WR

247Sports Composite

4

0.9766

CA

WR

Rivals

4

6.0

CA

WR

ESPN

4

84

CA

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

95.77

CA

WR

 

Recruitment

  • Entered transfer portal on January 9, 2023

  • Visited Eugene on March 16. 2023

  • Has not set date for announcement yet

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire