Ducks pick up prediction to land commitment from 4-star WR Dillon Gresham

It’s starting to look like the Oregon Ducks are among the hottest teams out west when it comes to recruiting at the moment.

Over the last week, Dan Lanning and Co. Have landed three new commitments, vaulting them to well inside the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings.

They aren’t done yet, either.

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for Oregon to land 4-star WR Dillon Gresham, a rising prospect from California.

Gresham is rated as the No. 61 WR and No. 414 player in the 2024 class.

The Ducks already have a loaded WR room in the 2024 class, with 4-star Jordan Anderson and 4-star Tyseer Denmark already committed, both of whom are among the best WRs in the class.

Gresham has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but we will see if the Ducks can land a verbal commitment from him soon.

Dillon Gresham’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball Prediction

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 89 CA WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.8900 CA WR Rivals 3 5.5 CA WR ESPN 4 81 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 165 pounds Hometown San Jacinto, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on June 13, 2022

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Notable Offers

Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies

USC Trojans

Colorado Buffaloes

Oregon State Beavers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire