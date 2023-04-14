Ducks pick up prediction to land commitment from 4-star WR Dillon Gresham
It’s starting to look like the Oregon Ducks are among the hottest teams out west when it comes to recruiting at the moment.
Over the last week, Dan Lanning and Co. Have landed three new commitments, vaulting them to well inside the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings.
They aren’t done yet, either.
On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for Oregon to land 4-star WR Dillon Gresham, a rising prospect from California.
Gresham is rated as the No. 61 WR and No. 414 player in the 2024 class.
The Ducks already have a loaded WR room in the 2024 class, with 4-star Jordan Anderson and 4-star Tyseer Denmark already committed, both of whom are among the best WRs in the class.
Gresham has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but we will see if the Ducks can land a verbal commitment from him soon.
Dillon Gresham’s Recruiting Profile
Crystal Ball Prediction
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
3
89
CA
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.8900
CA
WR
Rivals
3
5.5
CA
WR
ESPN
4
81
CA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
CA
WR
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
165 pounds
Hometown
San Jacinto, California
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on June 13, 2022
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
Washington Huskies
USC Trojans
Colorado Buffaloes
Oregon State Beavers
Highlights