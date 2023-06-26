Ducks pick up prediction to land 5-star OT following visit to Georgia Bulldogs

The Oregon Ducks have seemingly been in a good position to land 5-star OT Brandon Baker — the No. 1 rated offensive tackle in the 2024 class, and No. 23 player overall — for a while now. When Adrian Klemm was leading the charge in his recruitment last year, Baker was very vocal about his love for the Ducks, and that hasn’t changed since A’lique Terry took over as the OL coach in Eugene.

A month ago, On3’s Chad Simmons made a big-time prediction, showing that he felt with 60% confidence that Baker would end up committing to Oregon. On Sunday night, On3’s Josh Newberg made a similar prediction, showing with 65% confidence that he thought Baker would be a Duck.

What’s interesting about the timing of this is that Baker just came off of an official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs over the weekend, where he was able to meet with Kirby Smart and see all that the two-time defending champions had to offer.

For that visit to take place and predictions still come in for him to choose Oregon is rather significant, in my opinion.

We will see how the rest of Baker’s recruitment goes, and when he decides to make a decision, but Duck fans should be feeling confident about where things stand at the moment.

Brandon Baker’s Recruiting Profile

Big time prediction pic.twitter.com/NxKEWEQEDm — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) June 26, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 CA OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9773 CA OT Rivals 4 5.9 CA OT ESPN 4 83 CA OT On3 Recruiting 4 96 CA OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Hometown Santa Ana, California Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on March 27, 2022

Was last in Eugene for a visit on April 29, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

