Ducks pick up prediction to land 4-star OT after weekend visit

It appears that new Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry is putting in some work early on in his tenure.

One of the main reasons Terry was brought to Eugene in order to take over for Adrian Klemm, who left for a job in the NFL with the New England Patriots, was to keep the high level of recruiting up on the offensive line. So far, it appears that’s working.

After a big visitor weekend in Eugene, the Ducks have picked up a prediction to land 4-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren, a 6-foot-7, 315 pound player from Texas.

Warren is rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 OT in the 2024 class, and No. 82 overall player in the nation.

After the visit to Eugene, Warren also scheduled an official visit to see the Ducks, where he will be back in Oregon on June 23.

Bennett Warren’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 93 TX OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9195 TX OT Rivals 3 5.7 TX OT ESPN N/A N/A TX OT On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-7 Weight 315 pounds Hometown Sugar Land, Texas Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Received offer from Oregon on February 9, 2023

Took unofficial visit to Oregon on March 16, 2023

Picked up Crystal Ball to Oregon on March 22, 2023

Scheduled official visit to Oregon for June 23, 2023

Notable Offers

Utah Utes

Michigan Wolverines

Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners

LSU Tigers

Texas Longhorns

Tennessee Volunteers

Highlights

