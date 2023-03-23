Ducks pick up prediction to land 4-star OT after weekend visit
It appears that new Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry is putting in some work early on in his tenure.
One of the main reasons Terry was brought to Eugene in order to take over for Adrian Klemm, who left for a job in the NFL with the New England Patriots, was to keep the high level of recruiting up on the offensive line. So far, it appears that’s working.
After a big visitor weekend in Eugene, the Ducks have picked up a prediction to land 4-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren, a 6-foot-7, 315 pound player from Texas.
Warren is rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 OT in the 2024 class, and No. 82 overall player in the nation.
After the visit to Eugene, Warren also scheduled an official visit to see the Ducks, where he will be back in Oregon on June 23.
Bennett Warren’s Recruiting Profile
Crystal Ball
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
93
TX
OT
247Sports Composite
4
0.9195
TX
OT
Rivals
3
5.7
TX
OT
ESPN
N/A
N/A
TX
OT
On3 Recruiting
4
90
TX
OT
Vitals
Height
6-foot-7
Weight
315 pounds
Hometown
Sugar Land, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received offer from Oregon on February 9, 2023
Took unofficial visit to Oregon on March 16, 2023
Picked up Crystal Ball to Oregon on March 22, 2023
Scheduled official visit to Oregon for June 23, 2023
Notable Offers
Utah Utes
Michigan Wolverines
Texas A&M Aggies
Oklahoma Sooners
LSU Tigers
Texas Longhorns
Tennessee Volunteers
Highlights