Ducks pick up prediction to flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar from Notre Dame

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

Over the weekend, a report came out from 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman that the Oregon Ducks were working hard to close in on 4-star running back Jayden Limar, a verbal commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the state of Washington.

Now there is a new report out there from Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins (subscription) for the Ducks to get the job done and officially flip Limar to Oregon.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Limar is rated as the No. 14 RB in the nation, and the No. 4 player in the state of Washington. This would be a big get for Oregon, who already has a commitment from Caleb Presley, the No. 1 player in Washington, just a year after getting a commitment from Josh Conerly, Washington’s No. 1 player in the 2022 class.

In the coming days and weeks, we will see if the Ducks can officially get the job done, but Hopkins is someone who is well-plugged into this situation and has been fantastic on these predictions. This is one to keep a close eye on.

Jayden Limar’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

0.9108

WA

RB

Rivals

4

5.8

WA

RB

ESPN

4

81

WA

RB

On3 Recruiting

4

89.92

WA

RB

247 Composite

4

90

WA

RB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lake Stevens, WA

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

190 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 13th, 2021

  • Oregon visit on January 28th, 2022

  • Committed to Notre Dame on May 26, 2022

Top Schools

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Committed)

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Arizona Wildcats

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

