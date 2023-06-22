Ducks pick up a pair of predictions to land elite 4-star players in 2024 class

The Oregon Ducks are in the middle of official visit season at the moment, and it appears that things are going swimmingly for Dan Lanning and his staff.

While there are loads of high-end 4-star players and a handful of 5-stars both on campus and expected in Eugene over the coming days, a pair of predictions came in for the Ducks to get commitments from the blue-chip players on Thursday morning.

According to 247Sports’ analyst Steve Wiltfong, the Ducks are trending to land 4-star LB Dylan Williams and 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy.

Williams is rated as the No. 17 LB and No. 175 overall player in the class of 2024, and he took his official visit to Eugene last week. McRoy is expected on campus for his official visit this week, but the 6-foot-8, 365-pounder is rated as the No. 3 OT, and No. 60 overall player in the 2024 class.

The Ducks currently have the No. 8 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, but if they were able to land both Williams and McRoy, it would bump them up to the No. 6 spot in the nation.

Here is some more info on the two prospects.

Dylan Williams Crystal Ball

Dylan Williams Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 91 CA LB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9437 CA LB Rivals 4 6.0 CA LB ESPN 4 81 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA LB

Dylan Williams Highlights

JacQawn McRoy Crystal Ball

JacQawn McRoy Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 94 AL OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9311 AL OT Rivals 3 5.7 AL OT ESPN 4 85 AL OT On3 Recruiting 3 89 AL OT

JacQawn McRoy's Highlights

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) LB Dylan Williams has been to #Oregon a number of times but still raved about his weekend official trip https://t.co/hXbrxW4Joy pic.twitter.com/WiUTucLxC1 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 14, 2023

4⭐️ LB Dylan Williams enjoyed his visit to Oregon this past weekend 👀 VIP 💰- https://t.co/OaBf2pA9dJ pic.twitter.com/2QhGRhemJZ — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 14, 2023

an absolute mammoth of a man, offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy checks in at 6'8" 365 currently… he's a high school junior. One of the top in-state OTs to watch next year out of Clay-Chalkville (VIP): https://t.co/hC1o2rXuJN — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) December 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire