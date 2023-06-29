Ducks pick up pair of predictions to land DC-area RB target in 2024 class

The next couple of weeks are going to be busy for the Oregon Ducks.

While the past month has been stacked full of recruiting visits, both official and unofficial, we are now about to see if they come to fruition and produce commitments. A number of top Oregon targets are scheduled to announce their commitments at some point over the next month, one of whom is 3-star RB Da’Jaun Riggs.

Riggs is now heavily favored to choose the Ducks following his official visit to Eugene last week. On Wednesday night, both 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn logged Crystal Ball predictions for Oregon to get his commitment. The Ducks also hold a strong lead in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, with a 97% chance to get his verbal commitment.

Riggs is rated by 247Sports as the No. 64 RB in the 2024 class. While he may not be as highly touted as some of the other recruits in Oregon’s class, Duck fans should trust Dan Lanning, and in particular, RB coach Carlos Locklyn. He has made it a point to try and get Riggs into the fold, so they must like what they see and want to develop him.

Riggs is scheduled to announce his commitment on Monday, July 3.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire