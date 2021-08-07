Ducks peck Rockers, 7-4

Aug. 7—HIGH POINT — The Rockers pitching woes since the start of the second half of the Atlantic League season reached three games Friday night.

Cooper Casad, who a day earlier was named the league's pitcher of the month for July, gave up four runs on 12 hits in the first seven innings and HPU alum Joe Johnson surrendered three in the ninth that proved to be the difference as High Point fell to Long Island 7-4 in the first game at Truist Point with the pitcher's mound 61-feet, 6-inches from home plate.

Touched for a total of 17 hits, the Rockers dropped to 31-32 and 0-3 by a margin of 35-12 in the second half, which brought the moving to mounds throughout the league as an experiment for Major League baseball to see if the change brings more offense.

High Point's offense was largely stagnant, generating two runs on five hits before Jarred Mitchell cracked a two-run homer in the ninth. Giovanny Alfonzo went 2 for 4, with a double and a run scored on Stephen Cardullo's single in the third that gave the Rockers an early 1-0 lead.

They were down 4-1 in the seventh when Stuart Levy, who had walked, scored on a single by former big leaguer Michael Martinez, who was added earlier in the day. They went on to load the bases with one out but relief pitcher Rob Griswold replaced starter and winner Joe Iorio and got out of the inning, striking out Johnny Field and getting Alfonzo to ground out to first.

Steve Lombardozzi lifted an RBI double to right in the ninth that scored the winning run and pinch hitter Sal Giardina added a two-run double as Johnson allowed three hits and walked three in two-thirds of an inning.

The Rockers managed seven hits. James McOwen also went 2 for 4 for the Rockers and was on base when Mitchell homered in the ninth.

Casad suffered his first loss of the year and fell to 5-1. Lee Mazilli laced an RBI single in the fourth that drew the Ducks even at 1-1. Hector Sanchez singled in two in the sixth before he was thrown out at second trying to stretch his into a double, and Breland Almadova singled and scored when Vladimir Frias doubled in the seventh.

Mazilli, Ramon Flores, Daniel Fields and Alamadova all went 2 for 4. Frias and Lombardozzi were 2 for 5 each and designated hitter Deibinson Romero was 1 for 3.

The teams return to action today for the second game of a three-game series.