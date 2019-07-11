From the Oregon Athletic Department-

Oregon will face Seton Hall in the opening round of the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Nov. 27 in the Imperial Arena.

The winner of the game between the Ducks and the Pirates will meet the winner of Gonzaga-Southern Miss in the semifinals on Nov. 28, with the championship on Nov. 29.

First-round pairings on the other side of the bracket include Michigan-Iowa State and North Carolina-Alabama.

The only previous meeting between Oregon and Seton Hall resulted in one of the more memorable games of the 2000 NCAA Tournament. After Oregon took a 71-70 lead in overtime, the Pirates' Shaheen Holloway drove the length of the floor and made a bank shot with 1.9 seconds remaining that gave the Hall a 72-71 win.

The Battle 4 Atlantis pairing pits a pair of 2019 NCAA Tournament teams against each other. Led by Pac-12 Tournament most outstanding player Payton Pritchard, the Ducks (25-13) won 10 games in a row to close the season – including the Pac-12 Tournament – before falling to eventual national champion Virginia in the Sweet 16. The Pirates return nine of their top 10 scorers from a team that went 20-14 a year ago and lost to Wofford, 84-68, in the NCAA First Round.

This will be the Ducks' first appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Ducks to open with Seton Hall in Battle 4 Atlantis originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest