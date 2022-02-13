Ducks offer transfer DT Micaiah Overton, brother of 5-star DL Lebbeus Overton

Blessed to say I have just received an offer the University of Oregon💚💛@CoachDanLanning @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/RFKutUTErK — Micaiah Overton (@micaiah_overton) February 13, 2022

Sometimes, in order to get a date with the girl of your dreams, you have to impress her friends first.

It isn’t a perfect comparison, but that’s sort of the situation that the Oregon Ducks are in when it comes to 2022 5-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton, the No. 1 DL in the nation who recently reclassified from 2023 to this year.

It came out last week that Lebbeus’ older brother, Micaiah Overton, recently entered the transfer portal and will be going wherever his brother commits in a package deal. The DT from Liberty is a former 3-star recruit from Bessemer Academy in Alabama.

Over the weekend, it came out that both Micaiah and Lebbeus will be coming to Eugene sometime in March to see the Ducks’ facilities and meet the coaching staff before they make a decision. While Oregon may not be the favorite in their recruitment, they certainly are in the running.

