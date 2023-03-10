Ducks offer 4-star Air Noland, the No. 8 QB in 2024 class

The Oregon Ducks have been making some noise when it comes to quarterback recruiting as of late. Not only did news come out earlier this week that 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class would be in Eugene for Oregon’s spring game in April, but the Ducks also extended an offer to a highly-ranked 4-star QB as well.

Langston Hughes’ 4-star QB Air Noland received an Oregon offer on Thursday. Noland is rated by 247Sports as the No. 99 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 8 QB.

The Ducks have extended a lot of QB offers over the past several months in the 2024 class, so we can add this one to the list.

Noland has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him make his way out west at some point in the coming months.

Air Noland’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 GA QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9486 GA QB Rivals 4 5.8 GA QB ESPN 3 N/A GA QB On3 Recruiting 4 95 GA QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 195 pounds Hometown Fairburn, Georgia Projected Position Pro Style Quarterback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on March 9, 2023

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas A&M Aggies

Purdue Boilermakers

Miami Hurricanes

Ohio State Buckeyes

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire