Ducks offer 4-star Air Noland, the No. 8 QB in 2024 class
The Oregon Ducks have been making some noise when it comes to quarterback recruiting as of late. Not only did news come out earlier this week that 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class would be in Eugene for Oregon’s spring game in April, but the Ducks also extended an offer to a highly-ranked 4-star QB as well.
Langston Hughes’ 4-star QB Air Noland received an Oregon offer on Thursday. Noland is rated by 247Sports as the No. 99 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 8 QB.
The Ducks have extended a lot of QB offers over the past several months in the 2024 class, so we can add this one to the list.
Noland has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him make his way out west at some point in the coming months.
Air Noland’s Recruiting Profile
✞✞ Blessed To Receive A(n) Offer from The University of Oregon 🦆 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @CoachWillStein @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/YcNLibGHqs
— Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) March 9, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
GA
QB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9486
GA
QB
Rivals
4
5.8
GA
QB
ESPN
3
N/A
GA
QB
On3 Recruiting
4
95
GA
QB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
195 pounds
Hometown
Fairburn, Georgia
Projected Position
Pro Style Quarterback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on March 9, 2023
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Top Schools
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas A&M Aggies
Purdue Boilermakers
Miami Hurricanes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Highlights