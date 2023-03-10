Ducks offer 4-star Air Noland, the No. 8 QB in 2024 class

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks have been making some noise when it comes to quarterback recruiting as of late. Not only did news come out earlier this week that 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class would be in Eugene for Oregon’s spring game in April, but the Ducks also extended an offer to a highly-ranked 4-star QB as well.

Langston Hughes’ 4-star QB Air Noland received an Oregon offer on Thursday. Noland is rated by 247Sports as the No. 99 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 8 QB.

The Ducks have extended a lot of QB offers over the past several months in the 2024 class, so we can add this one to the list.

Noland has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him make his way out west at some point in the coming months.

Air Noland’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

90

GA

QB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9486

GA

QB

Rivals

4

5.8

GA

QB

ESPN

3

N/A

GA

QB

On3 Recruiting

4

95

GA

QB

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

195 pounds

Hometown

Fairburn, Georgia

Projected Position

Pro Style Quarterback

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on March 9, 2023

  • Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Purdue Boilermakers

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

