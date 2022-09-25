Ducks’ offensive line now sits as nation’s No. 1 team in one key stat

Coming into the 2022 college football season, we all knew the Oregon Ducks’ offensive line would be a huge strength of the team.

Now through four games, the numbers bare it out. The biggest number where the line is concerned is zero, which is the number of times quarterback Bo Nix has been sacked.

Oregon is now the only team in the country not to allow a quarterback sack. The big test was this past Saturday at Washington State where the Cougars had 15 sacks through a trio of contests. After Oregon rolled through Pullman, they still have 15.

“Those guys went down and executed,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said after the 44-41 win in the Palouse. “Obviously, a lot of things didn’t go right in the first half, getting down in the red area and not being able to score, but to walk out of this game, without giving up a sack, that’s a credit to our offensive line. This is probably the most challenging look that we’ve seen upfront from Washington State.”

Stanford is the next team with the challenge of getting Nix down to the turf. The Cardinal defense has six sacks this season. Given how this year has gone, it’s a good bet Nix will be safe in the pocket Oct. 1.

