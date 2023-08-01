Ducks off to blazing start in 2025, among top-ranked schools in national rankings

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are working hard to turn in one of the top-rated recruiting classes in the 2024 class at the moment, with one of the best blue-chip ratios in the Pac-12 Conference, and a top-15 rated class at the moment.

That hasn’t stopped them from getting off to a blazing hot start on the 2025 class, where they’ve already picked up a handful of blue-chip players and rank among the top schools in the nation.

On Monday, the Ducks landed a commitment from 4-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., the son of Oregon legend Akili Smith, a former Pac-10 Player of the Year and the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. The Ducks also have commitments from 4-star WR Dallas Wilson, the No. 24 player in the 2024 class, as well as 4-star WR Adrian Wilson, the No. 163 player in the class.

Earlier in the year, Oregon also grabbed a commitment from 3-star IOL Sandman Thompson.

So with four commitments already in 2025, where do the Ducks stand in the national rankings? Let’s take a look:

SMU Mustangs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 41.01

Total Commitments: 2

4-star Commits: 2

Top-Rated Player: 4-star RB Rickey Stewart

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 43.91

Total Commitments: 2

4-star Commits: 1

Top-Rated Player: 4-star TE Nate Roberts

UCF Knights

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 44.21

Total Commitments: 2

4-star Commits: 2

Top-Rated Player: 4-star RB Taevion Swint

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 45.33

Total Commitments: 2

4-star Commits: 2

Top-Rated Player: 4-star CB Chris Ewald

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 50.36

Total Commitments: 2

4-star Commits: 2

Top-Rated Player: 4-star RB Gideon Davidson

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 65.73

Total Commitments: 3

4-star Commits: 2

Top-Rated Player: 4-star OT Jaelyne Matthews

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 68.65

Total Commitments: 4

4-star Commits: 3

3-star Commits: 4-star WR Elijah Thompson

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 94.39

Total Commitments: 4

4-star Commits: 3

Top-Rated Player: 4-star WR Dallas Wilson

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Score: 130.71

Total Commitments: 5

5-star Commits: 2

4-star Commits: 3

Top-Rated Player: 5-star WR Ryan Williams

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 154.28

Total Commitments: 6

5-star Commits: 3

4-star Commits: 3

Top-Rated Player: 5-star TE Elyiss Williams

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire