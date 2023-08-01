Ducks off to blazing start in 2025, among top-ranked schools in national rankings
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are working hard to turn in one of the top-rated recruiting classes in the 2024 class at the moment, with one of the best blue-chip ratios in the Pac-12 Conference, and a top-15 rated class at the moment.
That hasn’t stopped them from getting off to a blazing hot start on the 2025 class, where they’ve already picked up a handful of blue-chip players and rank among the top schools in the nation.
On Monday, the Ducks landed a commitment from 4-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., the son of Oregon legend Akili Smith, a former Pac-10 Player of the Year and the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. The Ducks also have commitments from 4-star WR Dallas Wilson, the No. 24 player in the 2024 class, as well as 4-star WR Adrian Wilson, the No. 163 player in the class.
Earlier in the year, Oregon also grabbed a commitment from 3-star IOL Sandman Thompson.
So with four commitments already in 2025, where do the Ducks stand in the national rankings? Let’s take a look:
SMU Mustangs
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 41.01
Total Commitments: 2
4-star Commits: 2
Top-Rated Player: 4-star RB Rickey Stewart
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 43.91
Total Commitments: 2
4-star Commits: 1
Top-Rated Player: 4-star TE Nate Roberts
UCF Knights
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 44.21
Total Commitments: 2
4-star Commits: 2
Top-Rated Player: 4-star RB Taevion Swint
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 45.33
Total Commitments: 2
4-star Commits: 2
Top-Rated Player: 4-star CB Chris Ewald
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 50.36
Total Commitments: 2
4-star Commits: 2
Top-Rated Player: 4-star RB Gideon Davidson
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 65.73
Total Commitments: 3
4-star Commits: 2
Top-Rated Player: 4-star OT Jaelyne Matthews
Oklahoma Sooners
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 68.65
Total Commitments: 4
4-star Commits: 3
3-star Commits: 4-star WR Elijah Thompson
Oregon Ducks
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 94.39
Total Commitments: 4
4-star Commits: 3
Top-Rated Player: 4-star WR Dallas Wilson
Alabama Crimson Tide
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
247Sports Recruiting Score: 130.71
Total Commitments: 5
5-star Commits: 2
4-star Commits: 3
Top-Rated Player: 5-star WR Ryan Williams
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 154.28
Total Commitments: 6
5-star Commits: 3
4-star Commits: 3
Top-Rated Player: 5-star TE Elyiss Williams