Ducks’ OC Joe Moorhead hired as head coach of Akron Zips

Even before the report of its potential came out on Sunday night, Oregon Duck fans knew that offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead was likely going to move on from Eugene this offseason.

Now, Moorhead has reportedly been hired as the new head coach of the Akron Zips, returning to a school where he coached as an assistant from 2004-2008.

The initial report surfaced on Sunday night, coming from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. It was announced on Sunday morning that Moorhead was hired, though, following Oregon’s 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

It will be tough for Oregon to replace Moorhead going forward, who is thought of as one of the top offensive minds in college football. The Ducks averaged 33.2 points per game this regular season and ranked No. 3 nationally in 3rd down conversion rate.

Despite the loss of Moorhead, this is nothing new for Cristobal, who is now tasked with finding another new coordinator. Three of Cristobal’s four offensive and defensive coordinator hires have now gone on to become head coaches at new schools, with DC Tim DeRuyter being the lone one still standing, now completing his first season with the team.

