Ducks now projected to land pair of top-100 players, rising QB in 2024 class

If you hadn’t been paying attention over the past couple of weeks, it’s now become incredibly clear that the Oregon Ducks are among the nation’s hottest teams in the recruiting world right now.

The last seven days saw them pick up commitments from 4-star CB Aaron Flowers and 4-star DL Tionne Gray, as well as an in-state commitment from 3-star OL Trent Ferguson, moving them to well inside the top 10 rankings nationally. On top of that, a flurry of recruiting predictions has started to come in over the past couple of days, predicting that more high-end 4-star talent is on the way.

On Thursday, 247Sports Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong put in a prediction that Oregon would be the landing spot for 4-star WR Dillon Gresham.

On Friday, Wiltfong and fellow 247Sports colleague Greg Biggins logged multiple predictions for the Ducks. Here’s more info on the players that Oregon is projected to land, and where that would leave them in the national rankings should it all come to fruition.

4-star ATH Aaron Butler

Both Greg Biggins and Steve Wiltfong placed Crystal Ball predictions for Butler to land with the Ducks. In the recruiting world, that demands being taken seriously. Oregon is obviously in a great place to land this elite athlete who ranks as the No. 65 player in the 2024 class.

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 92 CA CB/WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9615 CA CB/WR Rivals 4 5.8 CA CB/WR ESPN 4 84 CA CB/WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA CB/WR

4-star CB Dakoda Fields

The Ducks are starting to build a really elite defensive backfield in the 2024 class, and it could get even stronger if both Dakoda Fields and Aaron Butler end up committing. Fields is rated as the No. 78 overall player and No. 10 CB in the 2024 class. The Steve Wiltfong prediction is always worth taking seriously, as he is 94-for-95 on predictions this year.

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 CA CB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9591 CA CB Rivals 4 5.9 CA CB ESPN 4 84 CA CB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA CB

3-star QB Luke Moga

Luke Moga may not be one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2024 class, but he is among the top passers on the Ducks’ board and they obviously like him a lot. He is rising up the recruiting rankings and is rated as the No. 9 QB according to ESPN’s rankings. Moga will announce his commitment on April 28.

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 86 AZ QB 247Sports Composite 3 0.8759 AZ QB Rivals 3 5.7 AZ QB ESPN 4 81 AZ QB On3 Recruiting 3 89 AZ QB

4-star WR Dillon Gresham

This is the recruiting prediction that the Ducks picked up on Thursday, which would land them one of the top WRs from California. Gresham is rated as the No. 56 WR and No. 416 overall player in the 2024 class.

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 89 CA WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.8900 CA WR Rivals 3 5.5 CA WR ESPN 4 81 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA WR

Where This Puts the Ducks

Of course, the goal posts are moving a bit as teams across the country add commits to their 2024 class. However, I plugged those four players into the class calculator on 247Sports and it gave Oregon a recruiting score of 213.71 for the 2024 class, which would rank as the second best class in the nation, ahead of Ohio State and behind the Georgia Bulldogs.

Of course, take that with a grain of salt, because teams like Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, and others ahead of Oregon in the rankings are likely to add players to their haul while the Ducks do the same. However, it shows that if Dan Lanning and Co. can get these players to Eugene, they are looking good for another top-10 class nationally.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire