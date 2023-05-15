Ducks now predicted to land Colorado CB transfer Nikko Reed

The last time that Oregon Ducks coach Demetrice Martin went into Boulder and brought one of his former Colorado Buffalo players to Eugene, it worked out pretty well.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have to be hoping that they can see lightning strike twice, working hard to land a transfer from former Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed, who was in Eugene for a visit this past weekend.

While Christian Gonzalez saw tremendous success after coming from Colorado to Oregon, there is a hope that Reed can do the same, if he does end up becoming a Duck. On Monday morning, 247Sports analyst Greg Biggens logged a Crystal Ball Prediction for Reed to commit to Oregon and follow Coach Meat to Eugene.

Coming out of high school, Coach Meat was Reed’s primary recruiter. Reed went on to have a couple of solid seasons with the Buffs, but is now looking for a new home as part of the mass exodus from Boulder once Deion Sanders came to town. We will see in the coming days if the Ducks are able to land him and add him to the roster.

It should be known that at the current moment, Oregon is believed to have a pair of scholarships left to work with this offseason, though it’s unclear at the moment whether they have one or two.

Nikko Reed’s Transfer Portal Profile

Crystal Ball

Collegiate Stats

2021: 6 Games | 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU

2022: 12 Games | 42 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 7 PBU

Vitals

Height 5-foot-10 Weight 160 pounds Hometown Hayward, California Projected Position Cornerback Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 81 CA CB 247Sports Composite 3 0.8226 CA CB Rivals 2 5.4 CA CB ESPN 3 72 CA CB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A CA CB

Highlights

