Ducks make it a nice Mother’s Day with series win over Washington

Every Oregon Duck baseball player would have wanted to be home with their mothers on this Mother’s Day, but winning a weekend series at Washington wasn’t a bad consolation prize.

Oregon’s Kevin Seitter pitched into the seven inning and the Duck offense did just enough to defeat the Huskies 5-3 and take the weekend series two game to one on Sunday afternoon in Seattle.

Seitter went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs in the second, on six hits and striking out nine to earn his sixth victory of the season.

After the Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the second, Washington grabbed the lead back with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. Fortunately for Seitter and the Ducks, that would be the only runs the Dawgs could muster. It gave the Oregon offense plenty of time to overtake the home team.

They tied the game quickly in the third on Bennett Thompson’s single to center that scored Mason Neville. The game remained knotted at three apiece until the fifth when Justin Cassella singled home Neville to take the 4-3 lead.

Oregon added a much-needed insurance run in the seventh on Jacob Walsh’s sacrifice fly to center that scored Ryan Cooney.

Seitter and the bullpen took it from there.

Bradley Mullan finished off the seventh and the eighth and then closer Logan Mercado pitched a scoreless ninth to earn save No. 8 on the season.

Oregon will now come back to PK Park for the last three regular season games, a weekend set with Washington State beginning on Friday night.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire