Ducks named as Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing team in Week 9
It wasn’t hard to watch what the Oregon Ducks did on Saturday against the Utah Utes and come away impressed. You could have made a note of what Bo Nix and the offense were able to do, picking apart one of the best defenses in the nation with ease. It also was impossible to look past what Tysheem Johnson, Evan Williams, and the rest of the Ducks’ defense managed to do, completely shutting down a Utah offense and keeping them out of the endzone for the entire game.
Based on what type of football watcher you are, and which side of the ball appeals to you more, there was definitely something for you to watch on Saturday.
The result has been Dan Lanning and the Ducks quickly becoming one of the most talked about teams in the nation this week, rising up the polls and asserting themselves as College Football Playoff contenders. One of the many analysts who came away impressed with Oregon is ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who moved the Ducks into his list of top teams in the nation.
Herbstreit also puts out a weekly list of who he thinks the top-performing teams in the nation were for that week alone. It should come as no surprise that Oregon made the cut.
Oregon Ducks
Week 9 Result: 35-6 Win over No. 13 Utah
2023 Record: 7-1
Kansas Jayhawks
Week 9 Result: 38-33 Win over No. 6 Oklahoma
2023 Record: 6-2
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Week 9 Result: 46-42 Win over North Carolina
2023 Record: 4-4
Arizona Wildcats
Week 9 Result: 27-24 Win over No. 11 Oregon State
2023 Record: 5-3
NC State Wolf Pack
Week 9 Result: 24-17 Win over Clemson
2023 Record: 5-3
Louisville Cardinal
Week 9 Result: 23-0 Win over Duke
2023 Record: 5-3
Arizona State Sun Devils
Week 9 Result: 38-27 Win over Washington State
2023 Record: 2-6