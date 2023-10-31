Ducks named as Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing team in Week 9

It wasn’t hard to watch what the Oregon Ducks did on Saturday against the Utah Utes and come away impressed. You could have made a note of what Bo Nix and the offense were able to do, picking apart one of the best defenses in the nation with ease. It also was impossible to look past what Tysheem Johnson, Evan Williams, and the rest of the Ducks’ defense managed to do, completely shutting down a Utah offense and keeping them out of the endzone for the entire game.

Based on what type of football watcher you are, and which side of the ball appeals to you more, there was definitely something for you to watch on Saturday.

The result has been Dan Lanning and the Ducks quickly becoming one of the most talked about teams in the nation this week, rising up the polls and asserting themselves as College Football Playoff contenders. One of the many analysts who came away impressed with Oregon is ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who moved the Ducks into his list of top teams in the nation.

Herbstreit also puts out a weekly list of who he thinks the top-performing teams in the nation were for that week alone. It should come as no surprise that Oregon made the cut.

Oregon Ducks

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 35-6 Win over No. 13 Utah

2023 Record: 7-1

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 38-33 Win over No. 6 Oklahoma

2023 Record: 6-2

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 46-42 Win over North Carolina

2023 Record: 4-4

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 27-24 Win over No. 11 Oregon State

2023 Record: 5-3

NC State Wolf Pack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 24-17 Win over Clemson

2023 Record: 5-3

Louisville Cardinal

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 23-0 Win over Duke

2023 Record: 5-3

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 38-27 Win over Washington State

2023 Record: 2-6

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire