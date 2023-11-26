Advertisement

Ducks move up in US LBM Coaches Poll after Ohio State loss

Zachary Neel
·2 min read
For the first time in several weeks, we saw some movement in the top of the rankings after Week 13 of the college football season, thanks to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes losing to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.

Because of this, several teams in the rankings moved up in the US LBM Coaches Poll, including the Oregon Ducks, who are now ranked at No. 5 in the nation.

There was a chance for more chaos on Saturday, with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs winning by a single score over Georgia Tech, No. 4 Washington beating Washington State on a game-winning field goal at the horn, and No. 5 Florida State barely squeaking past Florida. We also saw a miraculous win from the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

It all sets up for an incredible Conference Championship Week, which starts Friday night between Oregon and Washington in Vegas.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

1,571 (61)

2

Michigan

12-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Washington

12-0

1417

+2

4

Florida State

12-0

1403

+1

5

Oregon

11-1

1278

+1

6

Ohio State

10-1

1250

-4

7

Texas

11-1

1226

8

Alabama

11-1

1182

9

Missouri

10-2

1034

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

967

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

937

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

895

+1

13

LSU

9-3

780

+1

14

Louisville

10-2

716

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

681

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

602

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

553

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

549

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

253

+2

20

North Carolina State

9-3

303

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

253

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

236

23

Tennessee

8-4

209

24

SMU

10-2

135

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

79

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

