Ducks move up in US LBM Coaches Poll after Ohio State loss

For the first time in several weeks, we saw some movement in the top of the rankings after Week 13 of the college football season, thanks to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes losing to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.

Because of this, several teams in the rankings moved up in the US LBM Coaches Poll, including the Oregon Ducks, who are now ranked at No. 5 in the nation.

There was a chance for more chaos on Saturday, with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs winning by a single score over Georgia Tech, No. 4 Washington beating Washington State on a game-winning field goal at the horn, and No. 5 Florida State barely squeaking past Florida. We also saw a miraculous win from the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

It all sets up for an incredible Conference Championship Week, which starts Friday night between Oregon and Washington in Vegas.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire