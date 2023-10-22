Ducks move up in US LBM Coaches Poll after win over Cougars

Thanks to a decisive win over the Washington State Cougars, and some questionable play in front of them in the top 10 of the rankings, the Oregon Ducks found a way to move up in the latest edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll on Sunday morning.

Entering the week at No. 11 in the rankings following their loss to Washington, the Ducks got back up to No. 9 following their 38-24 victory over Washington State in Week 8.

Losses from No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 North Carolina gave Oregon room to jump up.

While the AP Poll is currently higher on the Ducks than the US LBM Coaches Poll, it’s clear that Oregon is a top-10 team, and has a chance to improve even more with a marquee matchup against No. 13 Utah this coming weekend in Salt Lake City.

Here is a full breakdown of the Week 8 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25:

Iowa is the only team to fall out of the top 25 Coaches Poll rankings this week.

Teams Receiving Voters: Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire