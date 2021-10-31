Ducks move up one spot to No. 7 in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches poll

Thanks to Michigan State’s late rally to defeat in-state rival Michigan, Oregon was able to move up a spot to No. 7 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches poll.

This is the highest the Ducks have been ranked since they were No. 3 after the Ohio State win. Speaking of the Buckeyes, they held firm at No. 5 with their win over Penn State.

Wake Forest, at 8-0, cracked the Top 10 for the first time this season at they are now No. 9 in the country.

Unfortunately for the Pac-12 Conference, only Oregon resides in the Top 25 of the coaches poll and the Ducks are the Conference of Champions only hope to make the College Football Playoff.

The first rankings of the CFP is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN. Oregon should be in the 5-7 range in the first ranking. The only question is whether the Ducks will be above or below Ohio State, which Oregon was able to beat in Columbus.