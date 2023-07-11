Ducks move up in 2024 recruiting rankings with pair of blue-chip LB commitments

The Oregon Ducks were unable to add the first 5-star recruit of the 2024 class last week, missing out on Elijah Rushing, but they bounced back quickly with the ability to land both 4-star LB Dylan Williams, and 4-star LB Kamar Mothudi.

Williams and Mothudi rank as the No. 17 and No. 18 linebackers in the 2024 class, respectively.

This now gives Oregon 19 commitments in the 2024 class, and keeps them well inside the top 10 nationally. While they have work to do in order to reach that elusive mark of having a top 5 class nationally, and signing the top-rated class in school history, Dan Lanning and the Ducks seem to be well on their way to putting together something special in Eugene.

Georgia Bulldogs

Total Commitments: 26

247Sports Recruiting Score: 311.65

Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star QB Dylan Raiola

Total Commitments: 18

247Sports Recruiting Score: 281.68

Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith

Total Commitments: 18

247Sports Recruiting Score: 270.24

Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star QB DJ Lagway

Total Commitments: 25

247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.37

Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star QB Jadyn Davis

Total Commitments: 17

247Sports Recruiting Score: 255.33

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star WR Xavier Jordan

Penn State Nittany Lions

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 254.56

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star ATH Quinton Martin

Oregon Ducks

Total Commitments: 20

247Sports Recruiting Score: 253.58

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu

Total Commitments: 20

247Sports Recruiting Score: 252.31

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star WR Cam Williams

Texas A&M Aggies

Total Commitments: 16

247Sports Recruiting Score: 245.13

Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star WR Cameron Coleman

LSU Tigers

Total Commitments: 18

247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.72

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star TE Trey’Dez Green

Total Commitments: 16

247Sports Recruiting Score: 236.43

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star QB Jake Merklinger

Total Commitments: 14

247Sports Recruiting Score: 235.02

Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star LB Sammy Brown

Total Commitments: 28

247Sports Recruiting Score: 232.31

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star QB Elijah Brown

Total Commitments: 12

247Sports Recruiting Score: 231.76

Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star QB Julian Sayin

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 228.96

Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star TE Landen Thomas

Total Commitments: 23

247Sports Recruiting Score: 221.34

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star TE Carter Nelson

South Carolina Gamecocks

Total Commitments: 13

247Sports Recruiting Score: 215.43

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star OT Kam Pringle

Total Commitments: 18

247Sports Recruiting Score: 214.36

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star TE Grant Stec

Total Commitments: 23

247Sports Recruiting Score: 214.26

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star EDGE CJ Jackson

Miami Hurricanes

Total Commitments: 16

247Sports Recruiting Score: 214.10

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot

Total Commitments: 20

247Sports Recruiting Score: 214.07

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star S Koy Beasley

Total Commitments: 23

247Sports Recruiting Score: 213.48

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star CB Zion Ferguson

Total Commitments: 13

247Sports Recruiting Score: 212.15

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star RB Jerrick Gibson

Ole Miss Rebels

Total Commitments: 17

247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.24

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star DL Kamron Beavers

Total Commitments: 14

247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.01

Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star DL Charleston Collins

