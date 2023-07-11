Ducks move up in 2024 recruiting rankings with pair of blue-chip LB commitments
The Oregon Ducks were unable to add the first 5-star recruit of the 2024 class last week, missing out on Elijah Rushing, but they bounced back quickly with the ability to land both 4-star LB Dylan Williams, and 4-star LB Kamar Mothudi.
Williams and Mothudi rank as the No. 17 and No. 18 linebackers in the 2024 class, respectively.
This now gives Oregon 19 commitments in the 2024 class, and keeps them well inside the top 10 nationally. While they have work to do in order to reach that elusive mark of having a top 5 class nationally, and signing the top-rated class in school history, Dan Lanning and the Ducks seem to be well on their way to putting together something special in Eugene.
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 26
247Sports Recruiting Score: 311.65
Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star QB Dylan Raiola
Ohio State Buckeyes
Total Commitments: 18
247Sports Recruiting Score: 281.68
Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith
Florida Gators
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 18
247Sports Recruiting Score: 270.24
Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star QB DJ Lagway
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 25
247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.37
Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star QB Jadyn Davis
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 17
247Sports Recruiting Score: 255.33
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star WR Xavier Jordan
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 22
247Sports Recruiting Score: 254.56
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star ATH Quinton Martin
Oregon Ducks
Total Commitments: 20
247Sports Recruiting Score: 253.58
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 20
247Sports Recruiting Score: 252.31
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star WR Cam Williams
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 16
247Sports Recruiting Score: 245.13
Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star WR Cameron Coleman
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 18
247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.72
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star TE Trey’Dez Green
Tennessee Volunteers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 16
247Sports Recruiting Score: 236.43
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star QB Jake Merklinger
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 14
247Sports Recruiting Score: 235.02
Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star LB Sammy Brown
Stanford Cardinal
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 28
247Sports Recruiting Score: 232.31
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star QB Elijah Brown
Alabama Crimson Tide
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 12
247Sports Recruiting Score: 231.76
Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star QB Julian Sayin
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 15
247Sports Recruiting Score: 228.96
Top-Rated Recruit: 5-star TE Landen Thomas
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 23
247Sports Recruiting Score: 221.34
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star TE Carter Nelson
South Carolina Gamecocks
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 13
247Sports Recruiting Score: 215.43
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star OT Kam Pringle
Wisconsin Badgers
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 18
247Sports Recruiting Score: 214.36
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star TE Grant Stec
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 23
247Sports Recruiting Score: 214.26
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star EDGE CJ Jackson
Miami Hurricanes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 16
247Sports Recruiting Score: 214.10
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot
Purdue Boilermakers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 20
247Sports Recruiting Score: 214.07
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star S Koy Beasley
North Carolina Tar Heels
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 23
247Sports Recruiting Score: 213.48
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star CB Zion Ferguson
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 13
247Sports Recruiting Score: 212.15
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star RB Jerrick Gibson
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 17
247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.24
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star DL Kamron Beavers
Arkansas Razorbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 14
247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.01
Top-Rated Recruit: 4-star DL Charleston Collins