Ducks men’s basketball No. 13 in first AP poll of the season

Believe it or not, the college basketball season is less than three weeks away. Oregon is expected to have a great year and the Ducks’ first Associated Press poll shows it.

Oregon is ranked 13th to begin the 2021-22 season.

UCLA, the conference favorite, begins the year as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. Fellow Northwest school Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the country.

The Ducks and Bruins are the only Pac-12 teams in the first poll, but basketball is a fluid sport and anything can happen. One would expect more Pac-12 teams to eventually be ranked at some time during the season.

USC and Arizona received votes, but not enough to crack the poll.

The Ducks will begin their season by hosting Texas Southern Nov. 9.

List