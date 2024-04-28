Ducks use the long ball to capture one game in Corvallis

After the offense was shut down in Games 1 and 2, the Ducks got their bats going in the series finale to defeat the Beavers in Corvallis 7-1.

Mason Neville crushed two homers and Bryce Boettcher added another solo shot.

Those long balls were more than enough for starting pitcher Kevin Seitter, who had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning. But Oregon State broke it up in the biggest way possible, a deep homer to center from Brady Kasper.

Despite that bomb, Seitter was dominating, going seven innings of one-run, one-hit ball, striking out nine while walking four.

Oregon jumped on Beaver starter Eric Segura with two runs in the top of the first inning on a run-scoring single from Jacob Walsh and then a fielding error. It was then 3-0 after two innings off of Neville’s first homer that went over the scoreboard in right-center field.

That was all Seitter needed as he cruised through the Beaver lineup.

It was then 6-0 Ducks after four with three more runs. Chase Meggers hit a sacrifice fly before Neville hit a ball that sailed over the right field bleachers.

Oregon is now 29-14 overall and 12-9 in Pac-12 action. The Ducks will now host the Beavers at PK Park for a non-conference game on Tuesday before Utah comes to town for a three-game Pac-12 weekend series beginning Friday.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire