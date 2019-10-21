Ducks’ lineman Calvin Throckmorton claims Pac-12 Offensive Lineman Player of the Week honors

Oregon's Calvin Throckmorton named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman Player of the Week after his performance against Washington on Saturday. Throckmorton Made his 45th consecutive start in Oregon's 35-31 win over Washington in his home state. The senior offensive lineman had a 100 percent assignment grade from the Oregon coaches and was the sixth-highest graded offensive lineman in the Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus. For the second time this season Oregon did not allow a sack and it marked Throckmorton’s 27th consecutive start at right tackle (1,789 snaps) without allowing a sack. Download the Pac-12 Now app today and set alerts for Oregon football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.

