Which Ducks are leaving for the NFL and who may come back?

While many are still celebrating the Oregon Ducks' thrilling 28-27 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th Rose Bowl, it is never too early to look at next year. Some notable Duck contributors played their last game on Wednesday in an Oregon uniform, but others are still undecided if they're coming back or not.

Let's break it down.

GRADUATING:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Justin Herbert (Quarterback)

The Eugene native from Sheldon high school forwent declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft last year to return to school to be a four-year starter at Oregon. It turned out well as he left Oregon a Pac-12 champion and Rose Bowl champion, and became the first quarterback since Vince Young in 2006 to rush for three touchdowns in a Rose Bowl. He's expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft with many mock drafts having him taken in the first ten selections.

Troy Dye (Linebacker)

Senior linebacker Troy Dye also forwent declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft the last offseason to win a conference championship, which he accomplished. The projected second-round pick finished the season with 52 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

[RELATED: Legacy of a Leader: Troy Dye's intensity guiding Oregon to a season worth coming back for]

Calvin Throckmorton, Jake Hanson, Shane Lemieux, Brady Aiello and Dallas Warmack (Offensive Lineman)

The entirety of the Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line will be graduating sans Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell. Throckmorton, Hanson, and Lemieux are expected day-two selections. Aiello and Warmack took turns starting at right guard and should both see training camp invites, at the least.

Juwan Johnson (Wide Receiver)

Story continues

The graduate transfer from Penn State had a decent season in Eugene. A calf injury sidelined him for the start of the season but he made large impacts against Washington State and USC finishing the season with 30 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns. His large 6-foot-4, 231-pound frame makes him attractive to NFL teams in need of a physically dominant receiving option.

Jacob Breeland (Tight End)

If not for a season-ending injury against Colorado, Breeland would have finished the season as the Ducks leading receiver and most likely would have been a finalist for the John Mackey Award given to the nation's most outstanding tight end. The 6-foot-5 senior had 26 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns in just six games played.

TESTING THE WATERS:

Leading up to the Rose Bowl, Mario Cristobal said that four junior Ducks are testing the waters before deciding if they'll declare for the 2020 NFL Draft: Jordon Scott, Austin Faoli, Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr.

Jordon Scott (Defensive Tackle)

Fat Mac has held down the middle for the Ducks defense for three full seasons now since stepping in as a day-one starter his freshman season. He forces opposing offenses to double team him or else he'll wreak havoc in the backfield. Scott finished the season with just 14 solo tackles but when you watch the tape you see how dominating he can be.

Take this play against Washington in his sophomore season for example.

Closer view



All 11 Oregon defenders crash down on the line but Jordon Scott pushed the center back by a yard a millisecond after the snap. Might be the play of the game IMO. pic.twitter.com/UN2sWFxgpk



— Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) October 18, 2018

Austin Faoli (Defensive Tackle)

Lining up next to Scott is Austin Faoli who finished the season with 39 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, and two sacks. He's quicker than Scott which helps him provide more pressure to the quarterback while Scott clogs up running lanes.

Thomas Graham Jr. (Cornerback)

Along with Jordon Scott, Graham Jr. stepped into a starting role right away for the Ducks and has impressed ever since. In just his second game he came away with two interceptions in a 42-35 victory over Nebraska. His sophomore season had some struggles as he adjusted to covering No. 1 wide receivers rather than second options but he found his groove by season's end, including excellent coverage of New England Patriots wide receiver N'keal Harry that included six pass breakups.

I really like Oregon's cornerback Thomas Graham ( @_TG4__ ). I've been watching him since last season and I rarely see him give up any catches. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Le48aPMar8 — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) January 2, 2020

[RELATED: To stay or to go? Thomas Graham's insight into his looming NFL decision]

Deommodre Lenoir (Cornerback)

Opposite from Graham Jr. is junior cornerback Deommodre Lenoir. After playing behind Graham Jr. and Ugo Amadi during his freshman season, he started the next two seasons. This past season, Lenoir had 46 tackles, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception.

WHEN WE LEARN THEIR DECISIONS:

All the players have tested the draft waters and received feedback from the NFL's College Advisory Committee who grades players as a first-round selection, second-round selection, or recommends the player stays in school. Now it's up to the players to talk with those close with them and make the best decision for themselves. We should learn of each player's decision sooner rather than later.

The deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft is January 20, 2020.

Which Ducks are leaving for the NFL and who may come back? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest