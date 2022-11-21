Ducks land verbal commitment from 4-star OL Fox Crader

The Oregon Ducks got a big commitment on the offensive line for the 2024 class on Monday morning, with 4-star offensive tackle Fox Crader announcing his verbal commitment to the team.

Crader, who stands at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 OT and 343 overall player in the 2024 class. Coming from Vancouver, Washington, Crader has been recruited heavily by the Ducks, who wanted to keep him in the Pacific Northwest for his college years.

“Crader plays left tackle and shows good flexibility, a natural knee bend, change of direction and body control,” said 247Sports Recruiting Analyst Brandon Huffman. “His play strength is already solid but as he continues to add more strength and muscle, should be even better in college. He’s good in pass protection and stout in run blocking. Crader just needs to maintain consistency in all phases of blocking and the sky is the limit.

Take a look at who the Ducks are getting in Crader.

Fox Crader’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 89 WA OT Rivals 3 5.5 WA OT ESPN N/A N/A WA OT On3 Recruiting 3 86.71 WA OT 247 Composite 4 0.8915 WA OT

Vitals

Hometown Vancouver, WA Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 275 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on June 17, 2022

Committed to Oregon on November 21, 2022

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire