Ducks land in top 5 for Hawaii’s No. 1 player in 2024, become favorites for commitment

The Hawaii to Oregon pipeline has been strong over the past decade, ever since Marcus Mariota became the first ever Hawaiian-born player to win the Heisman Trophy, bringing the award to Eugene for the first time ever.

The Ducks have continued to hit the state for some of their best recruits over the years, and they will look to keep that trend going into the future. Earlier this week, 4-star IOL Preston Taumua, the No. 1 rated player in Hawaii, announced his top 5 schools and put Oregon in the mix. Not long after, 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Anguilo logged a Crystal Ball prediction for Taumua to end up committing to the Ducks.

Taumua is rated by 247Sports as the No. 200 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 8 interior offensive lineman.

Taumua has scheduled one of his five official visits for June 23, 2023 in Eugene, so he will be out to check out the facilities and see the type of Hawaiian identity is present in Oregon.

If that goes well, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him end up as a Duck.

Preston Taumua’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Oregon makes Top 5 for 4-star OL @PrestonTaumua pic.twitter.com/feqAEVe47A — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) May 23, 2023

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 HI OL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9195 HI OL Rivals 4 5.8 HI OL ESPN 4 82 HI OL On3 Recruiting 4 90 HI OL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-4 Weight 315 pounds Hometown Aiea, Hawaii Projected Position Interior Offensive Line Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on September 4, 2022

Scheduled to take official visit to Oregon on June 23, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

