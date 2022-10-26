Ducks land massive commitment from 6-foot-7 JUCO lineman

The Oregon Ducks have been hot on the recruiting trail in the past few days, landing a 4-star OL in the 2023 cycle, Iapanin Laloulu, and also grabbing the top-ranked player in the state of Oregon for the 2024 class, 4-star TE A.J Pugliano

They now picked up another massive, quite literally, commitment from JUCO OL George Silva, a 6-foot-7, 300-pounder from Fullerton College.

Although it is a relatively raw product, Oregon fans should be encouraged by the prospect of what Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm can do with Silva once he is in Eugene. The Ducks have one of the best offensive lines in the nation, and Klemm is the mastermind behind that. He’s a proven talent evaluator and tends to get the most out of his players. That should be no different with this massive OL prospect.

Film

George Silva’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Schools Showing Interest

Oregon Ducks

Oregon State Beavers

UCLA Bruins

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Utah State Aggies

Twitter

All praises to GOD I’m a 1000 percent committed to The University of Oregon !! #ScoDucks #GoDucks 🦍🦍🦍🦍 @IAMKLEMM pic.twitter.com/HGPxQCZKPN — George Silva 🇳🇬🦍 (@ChiefUgonna) October 26, 2022

