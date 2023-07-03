Ducks land commitment from Washington DC RB Da’Jaun Riggs

The Oregon Ducks continue to hold onto their spot in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings, picking up yet another important signing on Monday to add to the 2024 class.

3-star running back Da’Jaun Riggs, one of the top players from the Washington D.C. area, announced his commitment to the Ducks, becoming the first RB to join Oregon in the 2024 cycle. Riggs is rated by 247Sports as the No. 58 running back and No. 768 overall player.

While he may not be as highly rated as some of the other players in the class, this is an instance where you need to trust RB coach Carlos Locklyn and what he desires at the position. During his time at Oregon, he’s already shown incredible prowess coaching the RB position, with a great eye for talent bringing in Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, Jordan James, Dante Dowdell, and Jayden Limar into the program.

With the addition of Riggs, the Ducks have the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and the No. 2 class in the Pac-12 conference behind the USC Trojans.

