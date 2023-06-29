Ducks land commitment from 5-star K Gage Hurych in 2024 class

The Oregon Ducks are staying hot on the 2024 recruiting trail, and that heat is now trickling into the special teams realms as well.

On Thursday afternoon, 5-star West Linn kicker Gage Hurych announced that he would be committing to his home-state Ducks and continuing his football career inside Autzen Stadium.

According to Chris Sailer Kicking — the preeminent special teams recruiting evaluation site — Hurych has been rated as the No. 24 special teams player in the 2024 class, with a 5-star evaluation classifying him as a player who could start for an FBS power five school as a freshman.

Here is the breakdown of Hurych’s abilities, according to Sailer:

Gage is a very talented high school kicking and punting prospect. He is a great-looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in America. Gage does an excellent job on field goals. He hits a clean ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, college ready. He drives the ball deep into the endzone with 4.0+ hang time. Gage is also a fantastic punting prospect. A competitor who thrives under pressure. There is outstanding upside and potential here. Gage has all the tools to be an outstanding college player. Look for Gage to dominate this offseason picking up college offers along the way. He is a fine young man who is always a great pleasure to work with. Strong prospect. OFFER NOW!!!

The commitment from Hurych comes a year after the Ducks landed a commitment from 5-star K Grant Meadors, the No. 1 ranked kicker in the 2023 class, per Chris Sailer.

Going into the 2023 season, Camden Lewis is projected to be the starting field goal kicker for Oregon.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire