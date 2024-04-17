Ducks land commitment from 4-star WR Isaiah Mozee

The Oregon Ducks added another crucial piece of the 2025 class on Wednesday afternoon, getting a verbal commitment from 4-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee.

Mozee is rated by 247Sports as the No. 213 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 22 WR. Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Mozee brings some really great size to the Ducks’ WR room.

Mozee is also not the only WR that Oregon has committed in 2025. He will join 5-star WR Dallas Wilson, the No. 23 player in the class, and Cooper Perry, the No. 1 player from the state of Arizona.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 20 overall class in the 2025 cycle, and there is a belief that more commitments should be coming in short order.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire