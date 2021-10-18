Ducks land commitment from 4-star LB Harrison Taggart

Mario Cristobal and his top team of recruiters landed a massive win on Sunday night, picking up the commitment from 4-star linebacker Harrison Taggart, adding him to the class of 2022 that already ranks atop the Pac-12 conference standings.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound linebacker out of Draper, Utah chose the Ducks over offers from Arizona, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Nebraska.

Taggart is ranked as the No. 34 linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, and the No. 5 linebacker in the state of Utah. He is now part of an Oregon class that ranks 6th in the nation, with commitments already from 5-star OT Kelvin Banks, as well as a number of 4-stars, like WR Tetairoa McMillan, CB Jalil Tucker, LB TJ Dudley, and QB Tanner Bailey.

The Ducks may be struggling to be dominant on the field as of late this season, but they still remain among the best in the nation when it comes to the recruiting trail.

List