Ducks land big-time transfer from Houston DL Ja’Maree Caldwell

The hits keep coming for the Oregon Ducks, who just landed another transfer portal addition, this time on the defensive line with the commitment from former Houston Cougars DL Ja’Maree Caldwell.

Caldwell is a 6-foot-1, 325-pound defensive lineman who will provide a big body for the Ducks in the middle of the defensive line, a position group that was definitely in need of some depth this offseason.

Caldwell played two seasons at Houston, where he racked up 39 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. He was rated as a 4-start player in the transfer portal, and the No. 17 overall player that was available this offseason. 247Sports had him as the No. 2 DL in the portal, behind only Walter Nolen, who committed to Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire