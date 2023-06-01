Ducks land among top schools for No. 3 rated CB in 2024 class

It looks like the Oregon Ducks are continuing to stay in a great spot when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star cornerback Aaron Scott.

A couple of months ago, Scott announced his top 12 schools, including the Ducks. On Thursday, Scott trimmed that list down to five schools, and Oregon was still in the mix, alongside Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Penn State.

Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 35 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation. The elite CB came out to Eugene for a visit at the start of May, and reportedly enjoyed his time and opportunity to meet with the coaching staff.

There is currently a crystal ball forecast on 247Sports for Scott to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes, his hometown team. However, we will see if Dan Lanning and Demetrice Martin can continue to push and get into the mix down to the end.

Aaron Scott Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Aaron Scott Jr. is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 180 CB from Springfield, OH is ranked as the No. 13 Player in the ’24 Class (No. 2 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/6Miq09eBT4 pic.twitter.com/6dKhz7ijQp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2023

Visit Photos

Great time in the Eugene!SCOODUCKS💕🦆! Oregon fans show luv on the gram! #updascoo pic.twitter.com/Re95ZRs05Y — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) May 3, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating Position State 247Sports 4 96 CB OH 247Sports Composite 4 0.9619 CB OH Rivals 4 5.8 CB OH ESPN 4 83 CB OH On3 Recruiting 4 97 CB OH

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 170 pounds Hometown Springfield, Ohio Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 22, 2023

Took visit to Oregon at the start of May, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Tennessee Volunteers

Michigan Wolverines

Penn State Nittany Lions

Highlights

