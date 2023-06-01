Ducks land among top schools for No. 3 rated CB in 2024 class

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

It looks like the Oregon Ducks are continuing to stay in a great spot when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star cornerback Aaron Scott.

A couple of months ago, Scott announced his top 12 schools, including the Ducks. On Thursday, Scott trimmed that list down to five schools, and Oregon was still in the mix, alongside Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Penn State.

Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 35 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation. The elite CB came out to Eugene for a visit at the start of May, and reportedly enjoyed his time and opportunity to meet with the coaching staff.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

There is currently a crystal ball forecast on 247Sports for Scott to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes, his hometown team. However, we will see if Dan Lanning and Demetrice Martin can continue to push and get into the mix down to the end.

Aaron Scott Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Visit Photos

Ratings

Stars

Rating

Position

State

247Sports

4

96

CB

OH

247Sports Composite

4

0.9619

CB

OH

Rivals

4

5.8

CB

OH

ESPN

4

83

CB

OH

On3 Recruiting

4

97

CB

OH

 

Advertisement

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

170 pounds

Hometown

Springfield, Ohio

Projected Position

Cornerback

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 22, 2023

  • Took visit to Oregon at the start of May, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories