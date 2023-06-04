Ducks land among top schools for 4-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis
The Oregon Ducks are in contention to land one of the physically biggest offensive linemen remaining in the 2024 class, with 4-star interior OL Eddy Pierre Louis narrowing down his recruitment to 10 schools over the weekend.
The Ducks are in the mix with some of the big schools like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and USC.
Pierre-Louis stands at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, and is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 IOL in the nation, and No. 195 overall player in the class. Pierre-Louis took a visit to Eugene back in April and obviously was impressed by what he saw.
We will see what Oregon OL coach A’lique Terry can continue to do in his recruitment as the rest of the year goes on.
Eddy Pierre-Louis’ Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Eddy Pierre-Lewis is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’4 320 IOL from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 250 Player in the ‘24 Class
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/85AgeXLApn pic.twitter.com/9BlZJov6tH
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 4, 2023
Visit Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrMV1qov-1J/
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
3
87
FL
IOL
247Sports Composite
4
0.9265
FL
IOL
Rivals
4
6.0
FL
IOL
ESPN
4
82
FL
IOL
On3 Recruiting
44
90
FL
IOL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
335 pounds
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Interior Offensive Line
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 20, 2022
Visited Oregon on April 18, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Miami Hurricanes
Texas A&M Aggies