Ducks land among top schools for 4-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are in contention to land one of the physically biggest offensive linemen remaining in the 2024 class, with 4-star interior OL Eddy Pierre Louis narrowing down his recruitment to 10 schools over the weekend.

The Ducks are in the mix with some of the big schools like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and USC.

Pierre-Louis stands at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, and is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 IOL in the nation, and No. 195 overall player in the class. Pierre-Louis took a visit to Eugene back in April and obviously was impressed by what he saw.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

We will see what Oregon OL coach A’lique Terry can continue to do in his recruitment as the rest of the year goes on.

Eddy Pierre-Louis’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Visit Photos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrMV1qov-1J/

Advertisement

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

3

87

FL

IOL

247Sports Composite

4

0.9265

FL

IOL

Rivals

4

6.0

FL

IOL

ESPN

4

82

FL

IOL

On3 Recruiting

44

90

FL

IOL

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

335 pounds

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Interior Offensive Line

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 20, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on April 18, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories