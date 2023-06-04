Ducks land among top schools for 4-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis

The Oregon Ducks are in contention to land one of the physically biggest offensive linemen remaining in the 2024 class, with 4-star interior OL Eddy Pierre Louis narrowing down his recruitment to 10 schools over the weekend.

The Ducks are in the mix with some of the big schools like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and USC.

Pierre-Louis stands at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, and is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 IOL in the nation, and No. 195 overall player in the class. Pierre-Louis took a visit to Eugene back in April and obviously was impressed by what he saw.

We will see what Oregon OL coach A’lique Terry can continue to do in his recruitment as the rest of the year goes on.

Eddy Pierre-Louis’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Eddy Pierre-Lewis is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 320 IOL from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 250 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/85AgeXLApn pic.twitter.com/9BlZJov6tH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 4, 2023

Visit Photos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrMV1qov-1J/

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 87 FL IOL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9265 FL IOL Rivals 4 6.0 FL IOL ESPN 4 82 FL IOL On3 Recruiting 44 90 FL IOL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 335 pounds Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Interior Offensive Line Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 20, 2022

Visited Oregon on April 18, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

