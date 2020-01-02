Ducks 'just getting started' after historic Rose Bowl victory

In just his second season helming the program, Mario Cristobal has coached the Oregon Ducks to a Pac-12 championship and a victory in the 106th Rose Bowl.

Following the victory, Ducks all over the world celebrated the win that has brought Oregon football back to national relevance, including Cristobal. But he didn't let the win get to his head.

After leaving the stadium, Cristobal tweeted out a video thanking everyone for the season and made it clear Oregon is "just getting started."

Thank you Oregon family. Everyone. Every player. Everyone involved in the program. Every coach. Everybody. Fans, family. Cause we're all one family. Thank you for the ultimate experience and an incredible year. And it's just the beginning. 2019 Ducks are champions. Go Ducks. Once a duck, always a duck. Let's go.

Freshman defensive end and the former first-overall ranked recruit in the nation, Kayvon Thibodeaux, echoed Cristobal's sentiments in a tweet of his own.

Back to Grind mode — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) January 2, 2020

Cristobal's words are being taken seriously by his players. The Ducks are happy today, but hungry for more.

