Ducks jump into top 10 of 2024 recruiting rankings with addition of 5-star DL Aydin Breland
The Oregon Ducks are hoping to pick up their biggest win of the 2023 college football season thus far on Saturday afternoon with a top-10 showdown against the No. 7 Washington Huskies.
On Saturday morning, about an hour prior to kickoff, the Ducks scored their biggest win of the year in the 2024 recruiting class thus far, landing a commitment from 5-start defensive lineman Aydin Breland, a blue-chip player from Mater Dei High School.
Breland is the Ducks’ first 5-star player in the 2024 class. He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 6 overall player in the class, and the No. 2 DL in the nation.
With the addition of Breland, the Ducks took a big jump in the recruiting world, where they now sit in the top 10 nationally. Here’s a look at the latest rankings after the commitment:
Georgia Bulldogs
Commits: 26
Recruiting points: 312.89
Ohio State Buckeyes
Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 303.43
Florida Gators
Commits: 21
Recruiting points: 284.22
Texas A&M Aggies
Commits: 22
Recruiting points: 283.12
Alabama Crimson Tide
Commits: 20
Recruiting points: 279.61
Florida State Seminoles
Commits: 21
Recruiting points: 274.86
Oklahoma Sooners
Commits: 25
Recruiting points: 273.17
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 272.87
Tennessee Volunteers
Commits: 20
Recruiting points: 268.22
LSU Tigers
Commits: 24
Recruiting points: 268.30
Penn State Nittany Lions
Commits: 24
Recruiting points: 284.22
Miami Hurricanes
Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 265.03
Oregon Ducks
Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 262.45
Michigan Wolverines
Commits: 25
Recruiting points: 261.47
Texas Longhorns
Commits: 18
Recruiting points: 257.37
Clemson Tigers
Commits: 17
Recruiting points: 257.12
Auburn Tigers
Commits: 17
Recruiting points: 251.66
USC Trojans
Commits: 15
Recruiting points: 238.65
South Carolina Gamecocks
Commits: 15
Recruiting points: 236.68
Arkansas Razorbacks
Commits: 19
Recruiting points: 236.13
Mississippi Rebels
Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 234.30
Kentucky Wildcats
Commits: 21
Recruiting points: 231.05
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 230.21
Stanford Cardinal
Commits: 27
Recruiting points: 228.60
Wisconsin Badgers
Commits: 21
Recruiting points: 228.20