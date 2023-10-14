Ducks jump into top 10 of 2024 recruiting rankings with addition of 5-star DL Aydin Breland

The Oregon Ducks are hoping to pick up their biggest win of the 2023 college football season thus far on Saturday afternoon with a top-10 showdown against the No. 7 Washington Huskies.

On Saturday morning, about an hour prior to kickoff, the Ducks scored their biggest win of the year in the 2024 recruiting class thus far, landing a commitment from 5-start defensive lineman Aydin Breland, a blue-chip player from Mater Dei High School.

Breland is the Ducks’ first 5-star player in the 2024 class. He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 6 overall player in the class, and the No. 2 DL in the nation.

With the addition of Breland, the Ducks took a big jump in the recruiting world, where they now sit in the top 10 nationally. Here’s a look at the latest rankings after the commitment:

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 26

Recruiting points: 312.89

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23

Recruiting points: 303.43

Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21

Recruiting points: 284.22

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 22

Recruiting points: 283.12

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 20

Recruiting points: 279.61

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21

Recruiting points: 274.86

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 25

Recruiting points: 273.17

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23

Recruiting points: 272.87

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 20

Recruiting points: 268.22

LSU Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 24

Recruiting points: 268.30

Penn State Nittany Lions

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Commits: 24

Recruiting points: 284.22

Miami Hurricanes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23

Recruiting points: 265.03

Oregon Ducks

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23

Recruiting points: 262.45

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 25

Recruiting points: 261.47

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 18

Recruiting points: 257.37

Clemson Tigers

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Commits: 17

Recruiting points: 257.12

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 17

Recruiting points: 251.66

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 15

Recruiting points: 238.65

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 15

Recruiting points: 236.68

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 19

Recruiting points: 236.13

Mississippi Rebels

Commits: 23

Recruiting points: 234.30

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21

Recruiting points: 231.05

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23

Recruiting points: 230.21

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 27

Recruiting points: 228.60

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21

Recruiting points: 228.20

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire