Ducks jump into top 10 of 2024 recruiting rankings with addition of 5-star DL Aydin Breland

Don Smalley
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks are hoping to pick up their biggest win of the 2023 college football season thus far on Saturday afternoon with a top-10 showdown against the No. 7 Washington Huskies.

On Saturday morning, about an hour prior to kickoff, the Ducks scored their biggest win of the year in the 2024 recruiting class thus far, landing a commitment from 5-start defensive lineman Aydin Breland, a blue-chip player from Mater Dei High School.

Breland is the Ducks’ first 5-star player in the 2024 class. He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 6 overall player in the class, and the No. 2 DL in the nation.

With the addition of Breland, the Ducks took a big jump in the recruiting world, where they now sit in the top 10 nationally. Here’s a look at the latest rankings after the commitment:

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 26
Recruiting points: 312.89

Ohio State Buckeyes

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 303.43

Florida Gators

Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports
Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21
Recruiting points: 284.22

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 22
Recruiting points: 283.12

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 20
Recruiting points: 279.61

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21
Recruiting points: 274.86

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 25
Recruiting points: 273.17

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 272.87

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 20
Recruiting points: 268.22

LSU Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 24
Recruiting points: 268.30

Penn State Nittany Lions

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Commits: 24
Recruiting points: 284.22

Miami Hurricanes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 265.03

Oregon Ducks

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 262.45

Michigan Wolverines

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 25
Recruiting points: 261.47

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 18
Recruiting points: 257.37

Clemson Tigers

Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Commits: 17
Recruiting points: 257.12

Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 17
Recruiting points: 251.66

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 15
Recruiting points: 238.65

South Carolina Gamecocks

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 15
Recruiting points: 236.68

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 19
Recruiting points: 236.13

Mississippi Rebels

Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 234.30

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21
Recruiting points: 231.05

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 23
Recruiting points: 230.21

Stanford Cardinal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 27
Recruiting points: 228.60

Wisconsin Badgers

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21
Recruiting points: 228.20

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire