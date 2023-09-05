Ducks jump up recruiting rankings following commitment from 4-star LB Brayden Platt
As the 2023 college football season got underway, the recruiting world for the Oregon Ducks has taken a back seat as far as the public news cycle has gone for fans.
That changed on Monday night, though, as Dan Lanning and the Ducks landed one of their top prospects in the 2024 class — 4-star linebacker Brayden Platt, the top-ranked player in the state of Washington.
Platt is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 LB in the class, and the No. 72 overall player. He is now the third linebacker that Oregon has gotten a commitment from in this cycle.
Coming into Monday, the Ducks had the 14th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, but that number got better with the addition of Platt. Check out where they now rank:
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 313.22
5-star Recruits: 4
4-star Recruits: 17
Ohio State Buckeyes
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
247Sports Recruiting Score: 302.23
5-star Recruits: 5
4-star Recruits: 14
Florida Gators
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 283.33
5-star Recruits: 2
4-star Recruits: 14
Alabama Crimson Tide
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 277.84
5-star Recruits: 2
4-star Recruits: 11
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 275.01
5-star Recruits: 1
4-star Recruits: 18
Florida State Semioles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 273.10
5-star Recruits: 3
4-star Recruits: 12
Tennessee Volunteers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 268.82
5-star Recruits: 1
4-star Recruits: 14
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.59
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 17
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 264.05
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 16
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 263.64
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 16
Oregon Ducks
247Sports Recruiting Score: 261.67
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 16
Oklahoma Sooners
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 260.93
5-star Recruits: 2
4-star Recruits: 10
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 259.90
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 14
Auburn Tigers
247Sports Recruiting Score: 259.01
5-star Recruits: 2
4-star Recruits: 13
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 255.91
5-star Recruits: 2
4-star Recruits: 10
Miami Hurricanes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 254.43
5-star Recruits: 1
4-star Recruits: 7
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 241.52
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 10
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.46
5-star Recruits: 1
4-star Recruits: 9
South Carolina Gamecocks
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.43
5-star Recruits: 1
4-star Recruits: 8
Arkansas Razorbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 235.25
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 9
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 234.58
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 6
Stanford Cardinal
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 230.48
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 6
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.72
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 6
Wisconsin Badgers
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.72
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 7
North Carolina Tar Heels
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 223.10
5-star Recruits: 0
4-star Recruits: 6