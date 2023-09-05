Ducks jump up recruiting rankings following commitment from 4-star LB Brayden Platt

As the 2023 college football season got underway, the recruiting world for the Oregon Ducks has taken a back seat as far as the public news cycle has gone for fans.

That changed on Monday night, though, as Dan Lanning and the Ducks landed one of their top prospects in the 2024 class — 4-star linebacker Brayden Platt, the top-ranked player in the state of Washington.

Platt is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 LB in the class, and the No. 72 overall player. He is now the third linebacker that Oregon has gotten a commitment from in this cycle.

Coming into Monday, the Ducks had the 14th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, but that number got better with the addition of Platt. Check out where they now rank:

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 313.22

5-star Recruits: 4

4-star Recruits: 17

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Recruiting Score: 302.23

5-star Recruits: 5

4-star Recruits: 14

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 283.33

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 14

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 277.84

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 11

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 275.01

5-star Recruits: 1

4-star Recruits: 18

Florida State Semioles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 273.10

5-star Recruits: 3

4-star Recruits: 12

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 268.82

5-star Recruits: 1

4-star Recruits: 14

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.59

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 17

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 264.05

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 16

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 263.64

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 16

Oregon Ducks

247Sports Recruiting Score: 261.67

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 16

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 260.93

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 10

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 259.90

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 14

247Sports Recruiting Score: 259.01

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 13

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 255.91

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 10

Miami Hurricanes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 254.43

5-star Recruits: 1

4-star Recruits: 7

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 241.52

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 10

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.46

5-star Recruits: 1

4-star Recruits: 9

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.43

5-star Recruits: 1

4-star Recruits: 8

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 235.25

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 9

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 234.58

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 6

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 230.48

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 6

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.72

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 6

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.72

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 7

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 223.10

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 6

