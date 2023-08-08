Ducks jump back into top 10 of 2024 rankings with flip of 4-star CB

The Oregon Ducks are staying in the national spotlight, this time for something they’re doing in the recruiting world, rather than the conference realignment world.

On Monday night, 4-star CB Dakoda Fields announced that he was flipping his commitment from the USC Trojans to the Ducks, joining what is turning into an elite 2024 class under Dan Lanning.

Fields is rated as the No. 83 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 9 CB, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

With the addition of Fields, Oregon moved back into the top 10 of the national rankings for this cycle. Check out where they now stand:

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 26

247Sports Recruiting Score: 218.56

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 25

247Sports Recruiting Score: 223.30

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 20

247Sports Recruiting Score: 223.44

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 225.55

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 24

247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.22

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 17

247Sports Recruiting Score: 228.47

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 26

247Sports Recruiting Score: 232.31

Miami Hurricanes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 237.19

USC Trojans

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.96

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.51

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 241.08

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 244.34

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 18

247Sports Recruiting Score: 252.94

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 17

247Sports Recruiting Score: 256.05

LSU Tigers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 257.08

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 257.31

Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 258.62

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 259.93

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 260.02

Penn State Nittany Lions

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Total Commitments: 24

247Sports Recruiting Score: 262.68

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 27

247Sports Recruiting Score: 266.50

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 272.17

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 21

247Sports Recruiting Score: 277.98

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 289.35

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 27

247Sports Recruiting Score: 314.61

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire