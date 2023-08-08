Ducks jump back into top 10 of 2024 rankings with flip of 4-star CB

The Oregon Ducks are staying in the national spotlight, this time for something they’re doing in the recruiting world, rather than the conference realignment world.

On Monday night, 4-star CB Dakoda Fields announced that he was flipping his commitment from the USC Trojans to the Ducks, joining what is turning into an elite 2024 class under Dan Lanning.

Fields is rated as the No. 83 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 9 CB, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

With the addition of Fields, Oregon moved back into the top 10 of the national rankings for this cycle. Check out where they now stand:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 26

247Sports Recruiting Score: 218.56

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 25

247Sports Recruiting Score: 223.30

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 20

247Sports Recruiting Score: 223.44

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 225.55

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 24

247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.22

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 17

247Sports Recruiting Score: 228.47

Stanford Cardinal

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 26

247Sports Recruiting Score: 232.31

Miami Hurricanes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 237.19

USC Trojans

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.96

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.51

Auburn Tigers

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 241.08

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 244.34

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 18

247Sports Recruiting Score: 252.94

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 17

247Sports Recruiting Score: 256.05

LSU Tigers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 257.08

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Recruiting Score: 257.31

Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 258.62

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 259.93

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 260.02

Penn State Nittany Lions

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Total Commitments: 24

247Sports Recruiting Score: 262.68

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 27

247Sports Recruiting Score: 266.50

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 22

247Sports Recruiting Score: 272.17

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 21

247Sports Recruiting Score: 277.98

Ohio State Buckeyes

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 289.35

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 27

247Sports Recruiting Score: 314.61

