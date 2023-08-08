Ducks jump back into top 10 of 2024 rankings with flip of 4-star CB
The Oregon Ducks are staying in the national spotlight, this time for something they’re doing in the recruiting world, rather than the conference realignment world.
On Monday night, 4-star CB Dakoda Fields announced that he was flipping his commitment from the USC Trojans to the Ducks, joining what is turning into an elite 2024 class under Dan Lanning.
Fields is rated as the No. 83 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 9 CB, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
With the addition of Fields, Oregon moved back into the top 10 of the national rankings for this cycle. Check out where they now stand:
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Total Commitments: 26
247Sports Recruiting Score: 218.56
North Carolina Tar Heels
Total Commitments: 25
247Sports Recruiting Score: 223.30
Wisconsin Badgers
Total Commitments: 20
247Sports Recruiting Score: 223.44
Texas Longhorns
Total Commitments: 15
247Sports Recruiting Score: 225.55
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Total Commitments: 24
247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.22
Arkansas Razorbacks
Total Commitments: 17
247Sports Recruiting Score: 228.47
Stanford Cardinal
Total Commitments: 26
247Sports Recruiting Score: 232.31
Miami Hurricanes
Total Commitments: 19
247Sports Recruiting Score: 237.19
USC Trojans
Total Commitments: 15
247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.96
South Carolina Gamecocks
Total Commitments: 15
247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.51
Auburn Tigers
Total Commitments: 15
247Sports Recruiting Score: 241.08
Oklahoma Sooners
Total Commitments: 19
247Sports Recruiting Score: 244.34
Texas A&M Aggies
Total Commitments: 18
247Sports Recruiting Score: 252.94
Clemson Tigers
Total Commitments: 17
247Sports Recruiting Score: 256.05
LSU Tigers
Total Commitments: 22
247Sports Recruiting Score: 257.08
Alabama Crimson Tide
Total Commitments: 15
247Sports Recruiting Score: 257.31
Oregon Ducks
Total Commitments: 22
247Sports Recruiting Score: 258.62
Tennessee Volunteers
Total Commitments: 19
247Sports Recruiting Score: 259.93
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Total Commitments: 22
247Sports Recruiting Score: 260.02
Penn State Nittany Lions
Total Commitments: 24
247Sports Recruiting Score: 262.68
Michigan Wolverines
Total Commitments: 27
247Sports Recruiting Score: 266.50
Florida State Seminoles
Total Commitments: 22
247Sports Recruiting Score: 272.17
Florida Gators
Total Commitments: 21
247Sports Recruiting Score: 277.98
Ohio State Buckeyes
Total Commitments: 19
247Sports Recruiting Score: 289.35
Georgia Bulldogs
Total Commitments: 27
247Sports Recruiting Score: 314.61