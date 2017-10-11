Ducks, Isles aiming to rebound from losses

A pair of teams coming off of tough losses will face off Wednesday night as the Anaheim Ducks host the New York Islanders at Honda Center.

The Ducks (1-1-1) are coming off a 2-0 home setback to the Calgary Flames on Monday night while the Islanders (1-1-1) absorbed a 3-2 shootout loss at home to the St. Louis Blues that afternoon.

The Ducks, who had won 29 straight home games over the Flames, playoffs included, are enjoying the luxury of opening the new season with four straight home games and six out of seven at "the pond" overall.

"I don't know if we did a good enough job getting in there for second and third opportunities," Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said after the latest loss. "We directed a lot of pucks at the net, but I don't think we had any rebound opportunities until the third period."

The Islanders are opening a four-game road trip that will include contests against the Ducks, the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks in California before swinging back to the East Coast to visit their rival, New York Rangers on Oct. 19.

The Ducks, who beat Calgary in the playoffs last spring, were shut down by Flames goaltender Mike Smith Monday night.

Smith stopped all 43 shots he faced en route to earning the shutout victory. The Ducks failed to score on five power plays and are 0 for 11 through the first three games, something Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle will no doubt stress as they prepare to face the Islanders.

"We had chances," Carlyle told the Orange County Register. "We created a lot more chances the second half of the game verses the first half of the game. And that's been our Achilles heel in these last three games. We haven't had a start we can be proud of."

Anaheim got a boost by the return of Getzlaf, who missed the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury. He played 22 minutes and produced nine shot attempts with two of those shots going on goal.