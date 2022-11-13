Ducks take a huge hit in the coaches poll after loss to Huskies

Don Smalley
The Oregon Ducks football team fell seven spots to No. 13 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll after the 37-34 loss to Washington.

With the win, the Huskies made a leap of eight spots to No. 15 in the country. The Pac-12 still has two Top 10 teams with USC at No. 6 and Utah at No. 10. Oregon still has a chance to climb in the poll as the Utes come to Autzen this Saturday and they could face the Trojans in the Pac-12 title game.

But the conference chaos doesn’t end there.

Thanks to their upset loss to Arizona, UCLA dropped to No. 16. Oregon State just missed the Top 25 after defeating California to go to 7-3 on the season.

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. TCU

  5. Tennessee

  6. USC

  7. LSU

  8. Alabama

  9. Clemson

  10. Utah

  11. North Carolina

  12. Penn State

  13. Oregon

  14. Ole Miss

  15. Washington

  16. UCLA

  17. Kansas State

  18. Central Florida

  19. Notre Dame

  20. Florida State

  21. Cincinnati

  22. Tulane

  23. Coastal Carolina

  24. Oklahoma State

  25. North Carolina State

