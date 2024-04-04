Ducks host the Kraken after Killorn's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (31-31-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-47-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Seattle Kraken after Alex Killorn's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Ducks' 5-3 win.

Anaheim has a 6-14-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 25-47-4 record overall. The Ducks rank first in league play with 414 total penalties (averaging 5.4 per game).

Seattle has an 11-9-4 record in Pacific Division games and a 31-31-13 record overall. The Kraken have given up 214 goals while scoring 196 for a -18 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 20 goals and 32 assists for the Ducks. Olen Zellweger has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 11 goals and 35 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower-body), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ), Mason McTavish: day to day (lower-body).

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.