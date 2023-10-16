Ducks to host 5-star OT this weekend for Washington State game

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are looking to make another big impact on the recruiting trail this weekend, hosting one of the top offensive tackles in the nation.

On Monday, 5-star OT Jordan Seaton announced that he would be taking an official visit to Eugene this weekend for the Ducks’ game against the Washington State Cougars.

Seaton is rated by 247Sports as the No. 26 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 2 OT. Seaton is also the top-rated uncommitted OT left on the board.

This news comes just a couple of days after the Ducks landed their first 5-star of the 2024 cycle, getting a commitment from DL Aydin Breland just an hour before their game against the Washington Huskies.

There now seems to be a good chance that the Ducks get into good standing with Seaton, who described Oregon has his “dream school” growing up.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire