Ducks homer four times to even weekend series in Seattle

The mark of a good team is how they rebound off of a disappointing loss and if Saturday night in Seattle is any indication, the Oregon Ducks baseball team is in good shape.

Oregon gave away a 6-0 lead in the series opener to Washington to eventually lose 7-6, but the Ducks showed some mettle in Game 2 with a convincing 13-6 victory over the Huskies.

The Ducks hit four home runs to propel them to the big win. Ironically, the team’s leader in dingers, Jacob Walsh, wasn’t among those who hit a deep ball. Mason Neville, Maddox Molony, Carter Garate, and Chase Meggers all hit homers. Meggers also hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning to give him five runs batted in for the night.

Oregon scored in every inning except for the fifth and eighth. Even though the Ducks were lighting up the scoreboard early on, they still couldn’t shake the Dawgs. It was 7-4 after four innings.

But then Brock Moore came out of the bullpen and threw five scoreless innings to bring things back to order. He also struck out eight in the 90-plus-pitch effort out of the pen.

Oregon goes for the series win Sunday afternoon as the regular season winds down. After the Ducks finish their trip to Seattle, they come home to finish the Pac-12 season with a three-game series with Washington State at PK Park. That will be the last regular season series in the Pac-12 for the Ducks as the conference tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. will be on the horizon.

Washington and Oregon conclude their series Sunday at noon.

