Ducks hold steady after win in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

As expected, there was not much movement in the latest release of the US LBM Coaches poll on Sunday morning, with the top teams in the nation taking care of business over the weekend.

The Oregon Ducks come in at No. 6 in the nation once again, standing as the highest-ranked one-loss team in the nation, just ahead of Alabama and Texas. Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers snuck into the top 10 thanks to losses from both Ole Miss and Penn State ahead of them. Going forward, the Beavers have a matchup against the No. 5 Washington Huskies this coming weekend.

Here is a full look at the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 11:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire