Ducks guard Addison Patterson not on Oregon’s roster for 2020-2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020-21 Oregon men’s basketball team took another hit to the roster this upcoming season.

After just one season at Oregon, guard Addison Patterson is no longer on the Ducks roster.

The 6’6,"195-pound guard from Milton, Ontario appeared in 28 contests last season and looked to have a promising career ahead in Eugene, Oregon.

Patterson averaged 4.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game last season. He shot 56.3% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range. But it was his defensive efforts that really shined last season, totaling 11 steals in 28 games.

Addison Patterson scored 17 points in 18 minutes against Boise State, he showed that the Ducks have some serious depth. They could go ten deep once Dante arrives in Eugene. pic.twitter.com/KNq5aJPy42 — Ethan Wyss (@WyssEthan22) November 10, 2019

The former four-star recruit reclassified from the class of 2020 into the class of 2019 to join the Ducks last season.

Here’s what the Oregon roster looks like for the 2020-2021 season without Patterson, C.J. Walker (transfer) and Francis Okoro (transfer):

Guards:

Will Richardson

Jalen Terry

Eddy Ionescu

Chris Duarte

Gabe Reichle (younger brother of Oregon State men’s basketball senior Zach Reichle)

Amauri Hardy

Aaron Estrada

Luke Osborn

Will Johnson

Forwards:

Eugene Omoruyi

Chandler Lawson

Lok Wur

LJ Figueoa (also can play guard)

Eric Williams Jr.

Centers:

N’Faly Dante

Listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast.